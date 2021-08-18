Shadman hopes to do well in WTC-2

Sports

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 06:15 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh didn't do very well in the first edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) and finished at the bottom of the table with no win under their belt. The Tigers fared well in the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe recently. Opener Shadman Islam, who was one of the top performers for Bangladesh in that Test match, hopes that they will turn things around in the second edition of the WTC.

"We didn't get enough opportunities to play Tests before. But with the introduction of the WTC, we are now getting to play more often. If we can prepare well and play to our potential, more opportunities will come our way in the future," said Shadman.

The southpaw stated that Bangladesh will want to leave the past behind and start afresh. "We might not have done too well in the first edition of the WTC but everyone is preparing and performing well now. I think we will do much better this time around," he mentioned. 

Shadman made his debut for Bangladesh in November 2018 against the West Indies and has been playing Test cricket exclusively. But the left-hander wants to develop himself as an all-format player for Bangladesh. "Of course, I have the desire to play all formats. Right now I am trying to identify my weaknesses and working accordingly. I hope I will be able to improve my game and be an all-format player," Shadman concluded.

Cricket

Shadman Islam / world test championship

