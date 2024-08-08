Shadhin Bangla football team member Saidur Rahman passes away

Saidur Rahman Patel, the organizer of the Swadhin Bangla Football team, passed away today after battling cancer at a city hospital. He was a courageous freedom fighter who left behind a son, a daughter, and many relatives and well-wishers who mourn his loss.

In a condolence message, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), including its president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, vice presidents, executive members, general secretary, standing committee, and all employees, expressed their profound shock and sorrow at Saidur's passing and extended heartfelt sympathy to his family.

During the Liberation War in 1971, Saidur Rahman Patel played a pivotal role in forming the independent Bengal Football team. Under the leadership of Zakaria Pintoo, the team toured India, playing sixteen friendly matches to raise international awareness and support for the liberation struggle.

In an interview with The Business Standard in 2020, Saidur Rahman Patel got overwhelmed when he spoke about the liberation war of Bangladesh, "I don't have enough words to express my feelings. I still get goosebumps when I say that we liberated our country. Words won't be enough to express the happiness of achieving the independence that cost us 3 million lives and millions of my sisters' dignity. There can be no greater happiness. This is the biggest achievement of our lives. I feel proud that I could play my part in it."

He also told the whole story of forming the Shadhin Bangla Football Team, 'We started to undergo military training at Bikrampur. We did not have enough weapons. But we kept them to the youngsters, saying that they had to act up when there was danger.

Then we in a few groups crossed the border. But we did not have any place to stay in Kolkata.

Mohsin Uncle, one of the four members of our group, had a friend called Subodh Saha in Ballygunge. We went to his house and he was generous enough to leave the drawing-room for us.

The younger brother of Subodh Saha was surprised to know that I was a first division footballer and offered me a job at North Bengal Railways which was one of the best clubs then. I immediately declined, saying that I went there to free my country, not to save my life like a coward.

The next morning, the idea of forming a football team peeped into my mind. I shared it with my group-mates but they didn't seem to be very convinced. I said that if everything went according to plan, we would be able to create public opinion in favor of us as well as get some funding.

I convinced them and made a draft addressing Tajuddin Ahmed, sitting at a small restaurant at Deshapriya Park. We went to AHM Qamaruzzaman and he really liked the idea. He gave 200 Taka each to us for pocket money.

We then went to Shamsul Haque who took us to Tajuddin Ahmed. He was delighted to hear what I said and immediately approved of the idea. He gave us 14 thousand Taka, which was a big amount back then.

We got the approval from the Indian government and All India Football Association (Aifa). We were given a room in the Coca Cola Building.

I went to Shadhin Bangla Radio Station. There, Ali Zaker and Hasan Imam listening to me said that they would air the news. Listening to this, a lot of footballers came to Agartala. We made (Zakaria) Pintoo bhai our captain, keeping in mind his experience and maturity. Pratap Shankar Hazra was the deputy. (Tanvir Mazhar) Tanna was our manager. After playing two matches, I returned home to take part in the Liberation War. But the team played 16 matches.

I don't know the reason why we were never given recognition. It is very disappointing when your contribution is not acknowledged. Few of the players were awarded but I didn't despite being the founder.

Thanks to the Prime Minister for helping Amalesh (Sen) da financially. She gave 15-20 Lakh Taka to Ainul's (Haque) family after his death. The family of the likes of Toslim (Uddin Sheikh), Fazle Hossain Khokon, Lutfor (Rahman) were helped. But they never called either me or Tanna. We had been in Dhaka, but we were not at all aware of this.

Mujib (Ur Rahman) hasn't been in good state, Bimal (Kar) da too. Mojammel has to seek help from others. Mahmud (Ur Rashid) has died and his family is in trouble. The Shadhin Bangla Radio Station is recognised, so why not us? Some say that we have our names in the gadget and do not need anything. Then I do not find anything to say.'