Shadab Khan named Pakistan captain for series against Afghanistan as Babar Azam rested

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been named Pakistan captain for the Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in the absence of regular skipper Babar Azam who has been rested along with several other senior players, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been rested as the PCB looks to manage their workloads with one eye on the T20 World Cup next year.

Babar and Rizwan have been an integral part of the team, while Zaman, Rauf and Afridi have battled injuries.

Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are some of the uncapped players included in the squad.

"The selection committee has followed the standard rotation policy by resting the leading performers and providing high-performing domestic performers with opportunities to demonstrate their talent and potential at the international level," said Haroon Rashid, chair of the selection committee.

