Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

Sports

Reuters
03 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

Shadab landed awkwardly on his shoulder and his head hit the ground during their narrow loss to South Africa last week. He was replaced by Usama Mir, who also took his spot in the team for their win over Bangladesh.

Reuters
03 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 08:55 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan's Shadab Khan remains a doubt for their World Cup game against New Zealand after suffering concussion, team director Mickey Arthur said on Friday, although the all-rounder passed a preliminary test.

Shadab landed awkwardly on his shoulder and his head hit the ground during their narrow loss to South Africa last week. He was replaced by Usama Mir, who also took his spot in the team for their win over Bangladesh.

It was Shadab's third concussion since September last year and although he trained at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Arthur said they will take a late call.

"The latest update is Shadab went through a preliminary test today, which you've got to do as per medical protocol," Arthur told reporters ahead of Saturday's contest.

"He came through that OK, but we're in no position yet to make a decision on him. Concussion is a really important injury, and we've got to be 100% sure before we make a decision."

Pakistan are fifth in the table below New Zealand and aiming to make a late push to secure a semi-final place and Arthur said games against the Black Caps and defending champions England next week were must-win contests.

"I'll be brutally honest, I don't think we've played to our full potential this tournament yet," Arthur said. "I thought the Bangladesh game is the first game where we actually put a complete game together.

"We batted beautifully, bowled beautifully and fielded beautifully, which in all the other games we've done one or two disciplines OK. But our other disciplines let us down.

"I'd like to say we're peaking... But we found our best game against Bangladesh and I just hope that's not too late for us."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shadab Khan / ICC World Cup 2023 / Pakistan Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

11h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

5h | TBS Career