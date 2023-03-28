Seychelles beat Bangladesh 1-0, series ends in draw

Sports

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 07:33 pm

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Tuesday's second and final FIFA friendly match between Bangladesh and Seychelles in Sylhet ended in a 1-0 loss for Bangladesh due to a poor performance.

In the 61st minute, after defender Saad Uddin fouled Daryle Bertrand inside the box, defender Michael Ian Mancienne, who is based in England, scored from the penalty spot to put the visitors ahead.

The series ended in a draw as Bangladesh won the previous match by the same margin.

Bangladesh's Eleta Kingsley and Matin Mia got opportunities but could not equalise. 

Notably, Bangladesh coach dropped Jamal Bhuyan and drafted Robiul Hasan. The change did not work as the hosts ended up losing to a lower ranked side. 

