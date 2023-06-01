Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh Europa League triumph

AFP
01 June, 2023, 04:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 04:23 am

Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh Europa League triumph

Yassine Bounou was the hero for Sevilla as he saved two spot-kicks in the shootout while the Spanish side converted all four of their attempts.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sevilla won a record-extending seventh Europa League title after overcoming Roma 4-1 on penalties in Wednesday's final in Budapest following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Yassine Bounou was the hero for Sevilla as he saved two spot-kicks in the shootout while the Spanish side converted all four of their attempts.

Gonzalo Montiel, who converted the winning penalty for Argentina in last year's World Cup final, did so again for Sevilla -- after he was allowed to retake his kick because of encroachment.

Paulo Dybala had struck the opener for Roma on 35 minutes but Sevilla equalised early in the second half through Gianluca Mancini's own goal.

Chris Smalling nearly won the game for the Italians deep into added time at the end of extra time when his looping header at a corner came back off the bar.

Mancini and Roger Ibanez were denied by Bounou in the shootout as Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat in a major European final at the sixth attempt.

