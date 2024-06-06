Seven-star South Korea breeze into final World Cup qualifying

PSG's Lee Kang-in and Tottenham's Son Heung-min both scored twice as South Korea trounced Singapore 7-0 on Thursday to secure their passage to the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Joo Min-kyu, Bae Jun-ho and Hwang Hee-chan were also on target as South Korea secured the top spot in Group C in latest interim coach Kim Do-hoon's first match in charge.

Jurgen Klinsmann left in February after failing to win the Asian Cup and Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong oversaw a draw and a victory against Thailand in March.

Next up for Son's side on June 11 is a home game in Seoul against China, who need a point to clinch the second qualifying place after Branko Ivankovic's side drew 1-1 at home to Thailand in Shenyang.

China went behind to Supachok Sarachat's bullet header on 20 minutes before Behram Abduweli got the equaliser 11 minutes from time.

It could have been better for China, but their Brazilian-born attacker Fernandinho, known in China as Fei Nanduo, blazed a 51st-minute penalty over the bar.

Indonesia would have guaranteed their progress from Group F with a win against already qualified Iraq.

But they slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Jakarta, finishing the game with 10 men after Jordi Amat was red carded as Iraq made it five wins out of five.

Vietnam lie one point behind Indonesia in the fight for the second qualifying spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Philippines.

Kevin Ingreso thought he had rescued a draw for the Philippines when he made it 2-2 in the 89th minute in Hanoi.

But in the fifth minute of added time Pham Tuan Hai bagged the winner to keep his side's hopes alive of making the final round of qualifying.

Vietnam travel to Iraq while Indonesia host the Philippines in their final group games on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich-bound teenager Nestory Irankunda made his debut for Australia in Group I as the Socceroos also made it five wins from five matches with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi and will move to Germany next season.

The 18-year-old winger had a hand in the first goal in the 29th minute when his short pass found Ajdin Hrustic to lash home from long range. Kusini Yengi headed the second after half-time.

Already qualified Japan cruised past Myanmar 5-0 in Yangon.

Keito Nakamura and Ritsu Doan scored in the first half for Hajime Moriyasu's side, before Koki Ogawa grabbed a double and Nakamura added another after the break.