Seven members of England cricket team test positive for Covid

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 02:42 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Seven members of the England squad - three cricketers and four management members - tasted positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, announced the England and Wales Board. ECB, however, confirmed that the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go on as per schedule. First England vs Pakistan ODI is slated to be played at Cardiff on July 8.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for Covid-19," said ECB in an official release.

"Those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate," the release further mentioned.

The ECB also confirmed all-rounder Ben Stokes as the captain of the squad, which is supposed to be announced later in the day.

"Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. Incoming squad and support team members will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to the camp," said ECB.

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, commented: ''We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of biosecure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognize the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men's playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.''

