Series loss to Afghanistan could be a blessing in disguise, says Miraz

Since the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh have lost only three home ODI series and two of them have come this year. Most notably, Bangladesh succumbed to their first series loss in ODIs against Afghanistan on Saturday but all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes it could be a blessing in disguise for the home side.

Miraz, who took two wickets and scored 25 while adding 87 with Mushfiqur Rahim for the 7th wicket, stated that a couple of series losses don't make Bangladesh a bad ODI side.

"I said before as well that if we lost this series, it would not be the end of the world. Because we have played well consistently over the last three-four years and are in the top four of the ODI Super League. So this series loss won't be such a bad thing because we have time to learn from the mistakes we have made here and prepare for the series and tournaments coming up," Miraz mentioned.

Bangladesh batters looked absolutely out of sorts and apart from Mushfiqur (69 off 85), no better could even touch the 30-run mark. Miraz felt Bangladesh didn't bowl well early and 330 was too big an ask.

"330 was too many on this wicket. We probably couldn't bowl well in the first quarter of the innings. They attacked and got success. If our top-order had produced a better performance, then we would have been able to take the game deep. I felt we gave 30-40 more runs."

Litton Das' decision to bowl first raised a few eyebrows as Afghanistan openers were rarely troubled by the Bangladesh bowlers on a docile wicket.

"The wicket in the previous game behaved better in the second innings. It was a bit low and slow in the day. Probably that's why the captain and the coach decided to bowl first," he said.

Miraz called for big scores at the top-order and said they need to play well as a team to win games.

"Team-game is needed. Individual performances can rarely win you matches but you have to play well as a team. Players need to score big at the top-order. In the last series, [Najmul Hossain] Shanto scored a hundred, making the job easier. We will work on that since the World Cup is three months out," he concluded.