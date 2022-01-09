Serie A stadiums reduced to maximum 5,000 capacity to curb Covid

Sports

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Serie A stadiums reduced to maximum 5,000 capacity to curb Covid

Serie A said in a statement that the new restrictions would be in place over the weekends of January 15 and January 22 before the international break.

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The 20 clubs in Italy's Serie A have unanimously decided to reduce stadium capacity to a maximum of 5,000 for two rounds of matches in January in a bid to help fight the country's rising Covid-19 cases, the league announced on Saturday.

Serie A said in a statement that the new restrictions would be in place over the weekends of January 15 and January 22 before the international break.

The statement added that no tickets would be sold to travelling fans during that period to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

The move marks a further reduction from a current restriction which limits capacity to 50% and which will still be in place for the round of games taking place on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had spoken to football federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina on Friday about the possibility of playing games behind closed doors, or temporarily suspending league activity.

Italy reported 197,552 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223. 

The Italian government reduced the maximum capacity allowed at all open-air sports events from 75% to 50% in December, and the virus has also impacted the league schedule.

Four of 10 scheduled games on Thursday did not go ahead due to restrictions imposed by local health authorities (ASLs) after Covid outbreaks in several squads.

Earlier on Saturday, Serie A had successfully appealed to regional administrative courts against quarantine measures imposed by ASLs on Udinese, Salernitana and Torino, freeing their negative-testing players from isolation.

But Bologna remain in quarantine after the league's appeal to the Emilia court was unsuccessful.

The situation has left uncertainty about how many of Sunday's 10 scheduled league games will go ahead.

Football

Serie A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

1h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

2h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

2h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

22h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka