Serie A bans teams from wearing green kits from 2022-23 season onwards

Serie A clubs will be banned from wearing predominantly green shirts following a change in the regulations, The Athletic reported.

The rule will only apply to outfield players and will take effect from the 2022-23 season onwards.

The new rule will also apply to socks and shorts. If more than three colours are used, there must be a dominant colour across the shirt, shorts and socks.

It has been reported by Football Italia that television companies have called for the change as they fear green kits and the colour of the pitch are too similar, causing players to blend in with the background.

This would make watching the game difficult for television viewers.

For the 2020-21 campaign, Atalanta wore a Christmas Tree shirt while Lazio sported a full neon green away kit.

Sassuolo's home kit is also green but with black stripes. It is uncertain at this stage whether they will be forced to change colours considering their strip is not all green.

With the announcement coming a year early, it gives these clubs time to rethink their kits for next season.