Sensational Siraj demolishes Punjab after du Plessis, Kohli fifties

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in Match 27 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, PBKS were bowled out for 150 runs in 18.2 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh registering 46 runs off 30 balls.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets for RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two dismissals.

RCB reached 174/4 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli smacking 59 runs off 47 balls.

Faf du Plessis clattered 84 off 56 balls. For PBKS' bowling department, Harpreet Brar took two wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis scalped a dismissal each.