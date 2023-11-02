Sensational Shami fires as India become first team to make World Cup semis

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 09:11 pm

Mohammed Shami picked up his second World Cup fifer and in the process became India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India notched up their seventh straight victory in the ongoing ICC World Cup, beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

Mohammed Shami picked up his second World Cup fifer and in the process became India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. 

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shami gave India a perfect start, reducing Sri Lanka to 22/7 in the 358-chase and at one stage it looked like they would succumb to the lowest total in World Cup history. 

Bumrah struck in the first ball, while Siraj did the same in the following over, before adding a second three balls later. 

He then cleaned up Kusal Mendis in the next over, reigniting memories of the Asia Cup 2023 final. Then Sri Lanka were all-out for 50, with Siraj claiming 6/21 in 7 overs. 

Mohammed Shami then joined the party and piled more miseries by striking twice in the same over.

Meanwhile, half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer took India to 357-8.

After Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in the first over by Dilshan Madushanka, who went on to pick a five-wicket-haul, Kohli and Gill registered their respective half-centuries en route to a brilliant partnership of 189 runs. 

Madushanka broke the stand and denied both set batters their century after which Sri Lanka clawed back with the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. 

However, Iyer found some scintillating form and blasted a 56-ball 82 to ensure India crossed 300 before a couple of lusty blows from Ravindra Jadeja in the end took the total over 350.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

