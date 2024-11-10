Senior players won’t always be here; younger players must step up, says Shanto

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:39 am

In the second ODI, Bangladesh clinched a 68-run win, a welcome shift after a series of losses at this ground.

Bangladesh ended their losing streak against Afghanistan in Sharjah with a 68-run win on 9 November, as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto emphasized the importance of younger players stepping up, given the inevitable absence of senior players in the future.

Shanto's squad overcame the batting collapse of the first ODI, learning from their mistakes. The captain led with a solid 76 runs, while Zaker Ali Anik contributed a useful 37, helping Bangladesh set a challenging total of 252. Reflecting on the win, Shanto said, "It was challenging given how we played in the recent Tests, T20s, and the first ODI, but we all believed we could close this out. I'm pleased that everyone stuck to the process we committed to before the game."

Despite his match-winning innings, Shanto felt there was more he could have done and acknowledged areas for improvement. Nasum Ahmed, who had joined the squad late due to visa issues, made an impactful return, scoring 25 and taking three wickets for 28 runs.

Shanto praised Nasum's adaptability, saying, "Nasum has been part of this dressing room before, so there was no issue fitting in. He performed exceptionally with both bat and ball. I'm hopeful he'll continue this form in the next match."

The victory was especially significant as it marked the first time since 2006 that Bangladesh had played an ODI without Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, or Mushfiqur Rahim. With Shakib and Tamim not in the series squad and Mushfiqur sidelined by injury, the younger players had to shoulder more responsibility.

Reflecting on this shift, Shanto noted, "We have to gradually adjust to life without the senior players, as they won't always be available. While having them around is a great support, given their experience, we can't base our plans entirely around them. It's time for those of us here now to take on that responsibility."

As the series stands at 1-1, Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the decider on 11 November, with both sides vying for the series win.

