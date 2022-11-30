Senegal captain Koulibaly wears special armband in Bouba Diop's memory

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago, in his team's decisive Group A game agaisnt Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarter-final.

Koulibaly's armband has "19" on it - Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal's top scorer in World Cup finals.