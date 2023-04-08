Seifert 88 sets up New Zealand win over Sri Lanka in tight finish

Hosts New Zealand have taken the T20I series 2-1 as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets with just one ball remaining. Tim Seifert's 88 off 48 helped them ace the chase of 183. New Zealand needed 10 off the final over and Mark Chapman's six made it easier. Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne did the rest after three wickets fell dramatically in the last over bowled by Lahiru Kumara.

More to follow..