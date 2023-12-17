Seething Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

Sports

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:20 am

Related News

Seething Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

"It's not bad luck, it's deserved," an angry Guardiola told reporters after the game. "We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season - but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling."

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after their careless defending and a needless late-game penalty cost them a much-needed victory in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying they deserved the result.

"It's not bad luck, it's deserved," an angry Guardiola told reporters after the game. "We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season - but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling."

City have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable after a run of six games with only one win.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis scored in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace and then Michael Olise converted a penalty in the 95th minute after Phil Foden fouled Mateta in the box.

The draw left the treble winners fourth in the crowded title fight on 34 points, but City have played one more game than the three teams above them: Liverpool, who are top on 37 points, Arsenal and Aston Villa, who all play on Sunday.

"At the end, be patient and don't concede transitions and don't concede," Guardiola said of the disappointing result.

"But of course in the first action (Palace) run and score a goal and in the last minute we give them (a penalty). In the 18-yard box you have to be careful and we weren't. We don't deserve to win."

City have dropped nine points this season by conceding goals after the 80th minute.

Adding to the team's misery is the absence of league-leading scorer Erling Haaland, who has been sidelined for two consecutive Premier League games with a stress reaction in his foot, which could develop into a more serious stress fracture.

The 23-year-old striker has 14 league goals this season.

Football

manchester city / Pep Guardiola / Crystal Palace / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

46m | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

46m | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

14h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

2h | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

15h | TBS SPORTS