Second ODI between Windies and Australia suspended after positive Covid case

The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended due to a positive Covid-19 case, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Confirmation came only minutes before the first ball was to be bowled in Barbados.

Players, support and match officials were given the news shortly after the toss had been completed, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms.

Cricket Australia on their website mentioned that the positive case is not believed to be an Australian.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but the start of play was delayed. The TV broadcast said it is due to an "operational issue". Later it was confirmed that the match has been suspended due to a positive Covid case.

ESPNcricinfo further reported that all personnel inside the bubble will go into isolation.

Both teams and broadcast and match officials have been in a bio-secure bubble for the five-T20, three-ODI series being played on the Caribbean islands of St Lucia and Barbados.

Australia were scheduled to play the Windies in a third ODI on Saturday, but the positive case has put the rest of the tour in considerable doubt.

Australia is scheduled to tour Bangladesh after the ODI series ends. There is now also a question mark over next month's T20 tour of Bangladesh.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop, part of the TV broadcast commentary team, has tweeted this out. He was the first comment from anyone affiliated with the host production.

"Unfortunate. It's the risk taken in these testing times. Hope the person is not to. Adversely affected." - he tweeted.

It is the first time the virus has infiltrated the bubble of a series involving Australia.