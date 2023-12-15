Sears added as cover for Jamieson in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Sports

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 04:51 pm

Related News

Sears added as cover for Jamieson in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Jamieson experienced stiffness in his left hamstring after travelling back from Bangladesh where the Black Caps fought back in the second test on a difficult Mirpur wicket to level a two-match series at 1-1 last week.

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 04:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand have added Ben Sears to their one-day international squad as cover for fellow pace bowler Kyle Jamieson ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Jamieson experienced stiffness in his left hamstring after travelling back from Bangladesh where the Black Caps fought back in the second test on a difficult Mirpur wicket to level a two-match series at 1-1 last week.

The test squad returned home on Tuesday but Jamieson joined the ODI squad in Dunedin two days later ahead of Sunday's opener and coach Gary Stead said calling up Sears - who is yet to play in ODIs - was a precautionary move.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We're taking a cautious approach with Kyle," Stead said. "We don't want to rush or push him back, particularly at the very start of our home summer.

"He could play if absolutely necessary but we don't want to take any unnecessary risks, hence calling in Ben for this first match. Ben's familiar to the team environment and it's been good to see him back at full fitness for the Firebirds."

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand with regular skipper Kane Williamson rested alongside Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway.

The teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals before the New Year.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

7h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

8h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

20h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

18h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

21h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

19h | TBS SPORTS