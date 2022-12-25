Scott Boland retains spot for Boxing Day Test, Hazelwood misses out

Sports

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Scott Boland retains spot for Boxing Day Test, Hazelwood misses out

Boland slotted in for the injured Hazlewood in the second and final test against West Indies as well as the Proteas series-opener in Brisbane, which Australia won by six wickets.

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 12:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Scott Boland will retain his spot in Australia's team for their Boxing Day test against South Africa in Melbourne after an "underdone" Josh Hazlewood failed to fully recover from a side strain, skipper Pat Cummins said on Sunday.

Boland slotted in for the injured Hazlewood in the second and final test against West Indies as well as the Proteas series-opener in Brisbane, which Australia won by six wickets.

He grabbed four wickets at the Gabba and is a specialist at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground where he celebrated a seven-wicket debut in the Ashes last year.

"We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone," Cummins told reporters.

"It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'don't feel quite right' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection. We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it's another great example.

"We didn't really get to the decision point, we gave it enough time and it played out. There would have been a part of everyone that would've felt a little bit aggrieved if Scott missed out."

Veteran batter David Warner was also included in the team for the second test. He will become the 14th Australian to have played 100 matches in the format.

Australia completed victory at the Gabba in two days and take a 1-0 lead into the second test. The final match will be played in Sydney from Jan. 4.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Scott Boland / Josh Hazlewood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

29m | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

2h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

4h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

14h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

16h | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain