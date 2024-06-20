Scotland stay alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland

Scotland kept alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a gripping Group A game on Wednesday.

Eager to make up for their 5-1 rout by Germany, Scotland were roared on by thousands of fans and made a dream start when Scott McTominay's on-target 13th-minute shot was turned in by Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Switzerland, who would have ensured a top-two spot with victory, levelled in spectacular fashion when recalled forward Xherdan Shaqiri curled a brilliant shot into the top corner following a defensive error.

Switzerland twice had goals disallowed after tight offside decisions -- one in the first half by Dan Ndoye and late on by substitute Breel Embolo -- but Scotland also went close when Grant Hanley headed against the post.

Switzerland are second behind group leaders Germany on four points while Scotland are third with one and must beat Hungary in Stuttgart to advance.