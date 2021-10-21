Scotland beat Oman to be Group 2 champions, Bangladesh in Group A now in Super 12s

Sports

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:35 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Scotland have beaten Oman comprehensively by eight wickets in their third game in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and booked a spot in Group 2 in the Super 12s. They have progressed to the main round as table toppers which means Bangladesh will join England, West Indies, South Africa, Australia and the champions of Group A.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12s from Group A. The winners of the match between Namibia and Ireland tomorrow will go through to the main round. Sri Lanka are likely to retain the top spot in Group A even if they lose tomorrow against the Netherlands because of their superior net run rate. 

Therefore, Bangladesh will play their first match in the main stage on Sunday at 4 pm Bangladesh Standard Time against the winners of Group A in Sharjah. 

Scotland, as table toppers, will join India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the runners-up of Group A. 

Earlier today, Bangladesh qualified for the Super 12s by beating Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

