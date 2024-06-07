Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets at T20 World Cup

Sports

AFP
07 June, 2024, 04:50 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:57 am

Related News

Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets at T20 World Cup

Berrington's commanding knock off 36 balls (two fours, three sixes) and the timely support of Michael Leask (35 off 17 balls, four sixes) paced the Scots to a winning total of 155 for five with nine balls to spare.

AFP
07 June, 2024, 04:50 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:57 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Captain Richie Berrington hit an unbeaten 47 to guide Scotland to a five-wicket victory over Namibia in their T20 Cricket World Cup Group B game in Barbados on Thursday.

 

Thwarted by the weather in their opening fixture two days earlier at the same venue, Berrington's commanding knock off 36 balls (two fours, three sixes) and the timely support of Michael Leask (35 off 17 balls, four sixes) paced the Scots to a winning total of 155 for five with nine balls to spare.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Their combined effort in a fifth-wicket partnership of 74 rendered Gerhard Erasmus' all-round contribution in vain after the Namibian captain had top-scored with 52 out of a total of 155 for nine, followed by figures of two for 29 off four overs as Scotland wobbled at 73 for four in the 11th over.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Scotland Cricket Team / Namibia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

8h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

6h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

9h | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

18h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

7h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

9h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

9h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

10h | Videos