Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets at T20 World Cup

Captain Richie Berrington hit an unbeaten 47 to guide Scotland to a five-wicket victory over Namibia in their T20 Cricket World Cup Group B game in Barbados on Thursday.

Thwarted by the weather in their opening fixture two days earlier at the same venue, Berrington's commanding knock off 36 balls (two fours, three sixes) and the timely support of Michael Leask (35 off 17 balls, four sixes) paced the Scots to a winning total of 155 for five with nine balls to spare.

Their combined effort in a fifth-wicket partnership of 74 rendered Gerhard Erasmus' all-round contribution in vain after the Namibian captain had top-scored with 52 out of a total of 155 for nine, followed by figures of two for 29 off four overs as Scotland wobbled at 73 for four in the 11th over.