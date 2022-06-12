Scintillating Shanaka gives SL four-wicket win over Australia in 3rd T20I

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:19 am

Related News

Scintillating Shanaka gives SL four-wicket win over Australia in 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka then needed 59 runs off the last three overs and went on to win with one delivery to spare.

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:19 am
Scintillating Shanaka gives SL four-wicket win over Australia in 3rd T20I

Dasun Shanaka scored a quickfire half century under pressure to help Sri Lanka pull off a four-wicket win over Australia in the third T20 international on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 177, the hosts looked out of it when they slumped to 108-6 but an unbroken 69-run stand for the seventh wicket between Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne revived the innings. Sri Lanka then needed 59 runs off the last three overs and went on to win with one delivery to spare.

Shanaka's 54 came off just 25 deliveries as he hit five fours and four sixes.

Australia had already secured the series, having won the first two games in Colombo and with Sri Lanka.

Shanaka had been under pressure leading into the game as Sri Lanka had lost nine out of 10 games this year under his captaincy. But on Saturday he gave the capacity crowd something to cheer about with his audacious stroke play.

"It took me a few balls to settle in. Just wanted to hang in there and finish the game and pretty happy with the effort," Shanaka said. "Leading up to the game I tried to motivate the boys telling them that although we had lost the series, we needed some momentum leading up to the ODIs. I'm glad they delivered. It's been a tough few months."

The momentum changed in the 18th over bowled by Josh Hazelwood. He had been Aaron Finch's most trusted bowler in the series and on Saturday his first three overs had cost just three runs. But 22 runs were scored in his fourth over, Shanaka hit two consecutive sixes and followed it up with two more fours.

That brought the equation down to 37 runs in two overs and the penultimate over bowled by Jhye Richardson went for 18 runs, leaving Sri Lanka needing 19 in the last over.

Kane Richardson struggled under pressure as he sent down two wides to start the over. With Sri Lanka needing 15 runs off four balls, Australia still had things under control. But Shanaka hit two boundaries off the third and fourth deliveries of the over and now Sri Lanka required seven runs in two balls.

The penultimate delivery was hit straight down the ground to bring up Shanaka's half-century to level the scores. Richardson's next delivery was a wide and that handed Sri Lanka a sensational win.

"That was an unbelievable knock by Dasun tonight," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. "We thought batting first was OK. I don't think us batting first today had any reason for the defeat. Dasun played really well."

 

Cricket

Dasun Shanaka / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

13h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

15h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

16h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kshama created history by marrying herself

Kshama created history by marrying herself

5h | Videos
Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

6h | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

7h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended