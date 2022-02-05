Schouten wins gold with Olympic record in women's 3000m speed skating

Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Schouten wins gold with Olympic record in women's 3000m speed skating

Schouten's time of three minutes 56.93 seconds beat the Olympic record of 3:57.70 set by German Claudia Pechstein at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 05:11 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dutch speedskater Irene Schouten won gold in the women's 3,000 metres with an Olympic record at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, who led in the early stages of the final race, could not hold on to her advantage and finished with silver, while Isabelle Weidemann of Canada won the bronze.

Schouten's time of three minutes 56.93 seconds beat the Olympic record of 3:57.70 set by German Claudia Pechstein at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Lollobrigida clocked 3:58.06 and Weidemann 3:58.64. World record holder Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic was fourth.

Pechstein became the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics, at the age of 49, when she finished last in the 20-athlete field, at her eighth Olympics.

The 30-year-old Lollobrigida, a great-niece of 1950s and 1960s film star Gina Lollobrigida, kept a steady lead ahead of Schouten in the early stages as the pair glided around the National Speed Skating Oval.

Schouten, 29, never let the Italian stray too far and overtook her at the midway point of the race before crossing the line first to take the gold and the record.

Others

Beijing 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

7h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

51m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

51m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

56m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia