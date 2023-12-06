Schoolboy error - Mushfiq becomes first Bangladesh batter to be dismissed for 'obstructing the field'

Mushfiqur Rahim made a schoolboy error and created an unwanted record of becoming the first-ever Bangladesh batter to be dismissed obstructing the field in the second session of the first day's play at Mirpur.

The incident happened in the 41st over of Bangladesh's innings. Mushfiq pushed the ball back away with his gloves after defending Kyle Jamieson's back of a length delivery.

Mushfiq nearly did it earlier in the first session, but couldn't quite resist this time.

The New Zealand players appealed for a dimsissal for 'obstructing the field' which was 'handling the ball' before 2017.

The third umpire was satisfied with the the replays and Mushfiq was given out.

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh player to be dismissed for handling the ball.pic.twitter.com/cMdWVcNpNt— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 6, 2023

It wasn't anywhere close to the off-stump. Wonder why he used his hand here. It probably was just instinctive.

The batter couldn't believe what happened and so couldn't the supporters.

Just when a partnership was being built for the fifth wicket, Mushfiq did a schoolboy error which cost Bangladesh big time. Mushfiq and Shahadat Hossain Dipu had built a 57-run partnership before Mushfiq's brain fade moment.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has come to the crease and they will have to do the rebuilding job again on a tricky Mirpur pitch.