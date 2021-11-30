Schick's Euro 2020 strike shortlisted for Fifa goal of the year

30 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:52 pm

The winner of the award will be selected by an international jury comprised of former footballers and select fans from across the globe. The winner will be announced on January 17.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fifa have announced an 11-player shortlist for this year's Puskas Award, with Patrik Schick's goal against Scotland at Euro 2020 among the nominees.

Czech forward Schick beat goalkeeper David Marshall with one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history, a stunning 45-metre strike from just inside the halfway line as his team beat Scotland 2-0.

Schick's effort was subsequently voted goal of the tournament.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min won the award in 2020 for his solo effort against Burnley in the Premier League in which he ran nearly the length of the pitch, dribbling past several Burnley defenders before scoring.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir makes a second consecutive appearance in the shortlist, courtesy of a deft chip from the edge of the box in an FA Women's Super League derby match against Manchester United.

Premier League players Erik Lamela and Riyad Mahrez are also on the list.

Lamela scored with a rabona against Arsenal in a North London derby and Mahrez was recognised for his solo effort against Zimbabwe while on international duty with Algeria.

The winner of the award will be selected by an international jury comprised of former footballers and select fans from across the globe. The winner will be announced on January 17.

 

Puskas Award shortlist (all goals 2021 unless stated):

Luis Diaz (COL): Brazil v Colombia [CONMEBOL Copa America] (June 23)

Gauthier Hein (FRA): Chamois Niortais FC v AJ Auxerre [Ligue 2] (April 10)

Erik Lamela (ARG): Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur [Premier League] (March 14)

Valentino Lazaro (AUT): Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach [Bundesliga] (Nov. 8, 2020)

Riyad Mahrez (ALG): Zimbabwe v Algeria [Africa Nations Cup qualifying] (Nov. 16, 2020)

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (GHA): Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies v Supreme Ladies [Ghana Women's Premier League] (May 8)

Vangelis Pavlidis (GRE): Willem II v Fortuna Sittard [Eredivisie] (May 16)

Daniela Sanchez (MEX): Queretaro v. Atletico de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (Jan. 16)

Patrik Schick (CZE): Czech Republic v Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (June 14)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN): Chelsea v Porto [UEFA Champions League] (April 13)

Caroline Weir (SCO): Manchester City v Manchester United [FA Women's Super League] (Feb. 12)

