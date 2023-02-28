Scaloni wins FIFA's Best Coach award

Lionel Scaloni has been named as The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2022. Scaloni was recognised with the illustrious honour after leading Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022.

Scaloni received the prize at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris, having finished ahead of finalists Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in the voting.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as expert journalists and supporters across the world.

In guiding Argentina to the promised land Qatar 2022, Scaloni has ensured legendary status in his home country. Scaloni's calm, authoritative leadership helped his team swiftly recover from a shock opening-game defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Victories over Mexico and Poland sealed a spot in the Round of 16 and La Albiceleste continued to grow in stature and confidence as the tournament progressed.

Scaloni successfully harnessed the emotional energy of Argentina's frenzied support in Qatar, helping strengthen the connection between fans and players.

His galvanised side overcame Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia on the way to reaching the final, as they blended world-class quality with steel, passion and a ferocious will to win.

Holders France stood in the way of sporting immortality, and Scaloni and his team went on to etch their names into the football history books with victory in a spectacular, jaw-dropping final.

What they said about Scaloni

"Scaloni has always had a very special personality, the best thing about him is his communication and the way he treats the group. He leaves nothing to chance. He shows you every detail and then it happens." Lionel Messi, Argentina captain.

"Scaloni helped discover players like Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister. They have given the team an identity. Above all, he gave Leo Messi playing options he didn't have at the last World Cup." Jorge Burruchaga, Argentina 1986 World Cup winner.

"Scaloni was probably the World Cup's most interventionist coach. He's worked on various systems, allowing them to shift during games. In terms of individual talent there were probably five or six teams a level above them, but he constructed a team." Andoni Iraola, Rayo Vallecano head coach.

How The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award winner was decided

Five coaches were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award, having been chosen by a panel of experts.

From this shortlist, votes were cast by men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website. Voters made their first, second and third choices for the winner.

Points were given to nominees depending on where they were placed (five points for first, three for second and one for third).

Nominated national team coaches could not vote for themselves.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each counted for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach award was presented to the individual with the most points.

The voting procedure for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award was supervised by independent observers.