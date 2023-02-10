Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola named in FIFA best coach award shortlist

Scaloni harnessed Lionel Messi's powers as a battling Argentina impressed at the Qatar World Cup, while Ancelotti's Real Madrid also showed depth of character in a series of comebacks to eventually win the Champions League.

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola were named as FIFA's finalists for the 2022 'Best' coach of the year award on Thursday.

Lyon's Champions League winner Sonia Bompastor, Brazil's Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman, who led England to Euro 2022 glory, were the final three in the women's category.

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea women's coach Emma Hayes won in 2021 and FIFA will reveal their successors in Paris on February 27.

From each country the national team coach, captain and a journalist get a vote, while fans also get a shout via an internet vote.

FIFA will announce the much-awaited players shortlist on Friday.

