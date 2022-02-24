Say hi to Mashrafe on my behalf: Domingo

Domingo was asked about Mashrafe quite a few times before in the press conferences but every time the South African refused to speak about that. "First of all, has he [Mashrafe] retired? To be honest, I have no interest in players who are not in the squad right now," he said today.

Mashrafe Mortaza, former Bangladesh captain, was left out of the squad for the home ODIs against the West Indies in January last year. This was the first time the fast bowler was dropped because of 'form' in his career. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin claimed that he spoke to Mashrafe before announcing the squad, although the latter denied it.

No one from the team management, not even the head coach Russell Domingo, spoke to Mashrafe regarding the omission. But before that, Domingo invited Mashrafe for coffee.

Regarding that, Mashrafe said, "I did not have any discussion with Domingo [regarding the omission]. He earlier invited me for coffee. I am still waiting for his call. He told me about that before the Pakistan series."

Domingo was asked about Mashrafe quite a few times before in the press conferences but every time the South African refused to speak about that. "First of all, has he [Mashrafe] retired? To be honest, I have no interest in players who are not in the squad right now," he said.

"Like I said, noise from outside - what people say or write - is not that important in my life. My focus is on my team, my family and my job. Not too much else," he added.

But Domingo couldn't avoid the topic and while leaving the presser, he said, "Say 'hi' to me Mashrafe on behalf of me."

