Saudi club Al-Nassr schedule Cristiano Ronaldo medical: Report

Al-Nassr is reportedly getting closer to bringing the Portuguese superstar to Saudi Arabia by scheduling Cristiano Ronaldo's medical.

Last month, Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated as a result of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the team and manager Erik ten Hag. Since then, the 37-year-old has been searching for a new team, and he currently appears set to relocate to the Middle East.

According to CBS Sports, Al-Nassr are becoming increasingly confident that Ronaldo will decide to sign with them and have scheduled a medical as well as reserved lodging for the forward and his advisors.

As they have already agreed to the more general terms of Ronaldo's contract, they are optimistic that the deal will be completed by the beginning of the January transfer window.

If Ronaldo accepts the offer, he will make $75 million (£62 million) annually; however, image rights and other endorsements could significantly increase this amount to about £173 million annually.

He will not only become Saudi Arabian football's biggest star on the field, but will also play a significant role off it.

If he chooses, he will reportedly be given a say in choosing the team's manager.

Rudi Garcia, a former coach of Lille, Roma, and Marseille during his time in Europe, is currently in charge of Al-Nassr.