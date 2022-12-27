Saudi club Al-Nassr schedule Cristiano Ronaldo medical: Report

Sports

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Saudi club Al-Nassr schedule Cristiano Ronaldo medical: Report

Last month, Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated as a result of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the team and manager Erik ten Hag. Since then, the 37-year-old has been searching for a new team, and he currently appears set to relocate to the Middle East.

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:19 pm
Saudi club Al-Nassr schedule Cristiano Ronaldo medical: Report

Al-Nassr is reportedly getting closer to bringing the Portuguese superstar to Saudi Arabia by scheduling Cristiano Ronaldo's medical.

Last month, Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated as a result of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the team and manager Erik ten Hag. Since then, the 37-year-old has been searching for a new team, and he currently appears set to relocate to the Middle East.

According to CBS Sports, Al-Nassr are becoming increasingly confident that Ronaldo will decide to sign with them and have scheduled a medical as well as reserved lodging for the forward and his advisors.

As they have already agreed to the more general terms of Ronaldo's contract, they are optimistic that the deal will be completed by the beginning of the January transfer window.

If Ronaldo accepts the offer, he will make $75 million (£62 million) annually; however, image rights and other endorsements could significantly increase this amount to about £173 million annually.

He will not only become Saudi Arabian football's biggest star on the field, but will also play a significant role off it.

If he chooses, he will reportedly be given a say in choosing the team's manager.

Rudi Garcia, a former coach of Lille, Roma, and Marseille during his time in Europe, is currently in charge of Al-Nassr.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

8h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

52m | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

2h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

5h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction