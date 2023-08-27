Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Sports

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad, but will now travel with the team as a reserve player, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:34 am
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad and will go into the tournament as the top ranked one-day international (ODI) team following their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan.

Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad, but will now travel with the team as a reserve player, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"He is playing spin very well, so we included him in the Asia Cup squad," skipper Babar Azam said after their victory in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.

Babar Azam's men won the third one-dayer by 59 runs on Saturday to sweep the series and leapfrog Australia to the top of the ODI rankings.

"All credit to the boys," Babar said after the victory.

"We had a small camp in Lahore. They worked hard for the last of couple of months."

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf praised the team's dedication and unity.

"We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game," Ashraf said in a statement.

Cricket

Saud Shakeel / Pakistan Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

6h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

35m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh