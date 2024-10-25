Santner sparkles as NZ reduce India to 107-7 at lunch

India suffered a dramatic collapse and were in desperate need of a late rescue act as they limped to 107-7 at lunch on day two of the second test against New Zealand in Pune on Friday, trailing the tourists by 152 runs.

Mitchell Santner claimed 4-36 and Glenn Phillips took 2-26 for New Zealand, who posted 259 in their first innings, as spin bowlers continued to dominate at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, where Washington Sundar bagged 7-59 on the opening day.

Washington was batting on two with Ravindra Jadeja 11 not out.

India resumed on 16-1 after losing captain Rohit Sharma for a nine-ball duck, and Shubman Gill was fortunate to survive a loud lbw appeal on the third ball of the day from Santner when he was on 10.

Back in the side after missing the series-opening eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru due to a stiff neck, Gill shrugged off the early scare and went on the attack by lofting paceman Tim Southee for a six down the ground a few overs later.

Santner returned to trap Gill plumb in front for 30, handing New Zealand their first breakthrough of the day, and he struck again by bowling out Virat Kohli for one with an inviting full toss that the batsman missed completely.

Yashasvi Jaiswal drove and swept the Black Caps bowlers and appeared much more at ease at the other end, although the left-hander was lucky that a wayward slog sweep off Ajaz Patel fell in no man's land when he was on 16.

Daryl Mitchell pulled off a sharp catch at slip as Phillips dismissed Jaiswal for 30 and the tourists could have had another had the fielder held onto a tough chance when Santner forced an edge off Sarfaraz Khan's blade.

Rishabh Pant was castled for 18 by Phillips after playing a loose shot and Santner had Sarfaraz caught for 11 to leave India on the ropes at 95-6.

Santner then got his fourth, trapping Ravichandran Ashwin lbw for four.