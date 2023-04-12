Sane reportedly punched by Mane after Bayern's 3-0 loss against City

Photo: Reuters
Sadio Mane reportedly struck Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane in the mouth during a dressing room dispute on Tuesday night.

The attacking pair had been seen arguing on the pitch during the 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

It only escalated from there, according to BILD.

Their team-mates are said to have separated Mane and Sane in the dressing room after the physical altercation, which stemmed from Mane's frustration over how he had been spoken to during the game.

The latter was supposedly even told to wait outside.

Bayern Munich have yet to comment on the reported incident.

The trigger for the dispute is said to be the moment in the 83rd minute when Sane complained to Mane about an attempted run in behind the defence.

Sane wanted the Senegalese player to come short and angrily told him so.

This has been an unusually dramatic season for Bayern Munich.

They recently sacked Julian Nagelsmann amid reports of dressing room discontent, replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, and have been inconsistent in domestic competition by their standards despite leading the Bundesliga.

Mane could face punishment from the club for his actions, while Sane reportedly has a mark on his face from the blow.

Bayern Munich are next in action on Saturday against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

