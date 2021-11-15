Sana, Diya eliminated from Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship

Sports

BSS
15 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

Sana, Diya eliminated from Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship

It was a disappointing day as ace archer Ruman Sana and promising archer Diya Siddique eliminated from the men's and women's recurve singles events

BSS
15 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:38 pm
Sana, Diya eliminated from Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship

It was a disappointing day as ace archer Ruman Sana and promising archer Diya Siddique eliminated from the men's and women's recurve singles events of the Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship held today (Monday) at Bangladesh Army Stadium with Korean archers maintained their domination on the third day of the meet.

Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif moved to the round of sixteen after getting bye. Ruman Sana and Rubel managed to reach into the pre quarterfinal stage after beating NGUYEN HOANG Phi Vu of Vietnam and Korov Mirjalol of Uzbekistan respectively by identical margin of 6-0 set points, but in the pre quarterfinal Rumon lost to Hakim Ahmed Rubel by 6-4 set points. Rubel however eliminated form the quarterfinal stage after losing to Lee Seungyun of Korea by 2-6 set points.

In the recurve women's singles elimination round, Beauty Roy lost to TUKEBAYEVA Faridar of Kazakhstan by 2-6 set points in the round of sixteen while Diya Siddique lost to JUNG Dasomi of Korea by 1-7 set points in the quarterfinal stage.  

Meanwhile, Sroboni Akter lost her Indian rival Ridhi by 0-6 set points while Nasrin Akter lost to Oh Yeajin of Korea by 4-6 set points in the pre quarterfinal.

In the compound men's singles elimination round, Newaz Ahmed Rakib lost to KAZEMPOUR Amir of Iran by 143-145 score while Mohammad Ashikuzzaman lost to KHRISTICH Sergey of Kazakhstan by 142-146 score in the pre quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, archer Asim Kumar Das lost to PALISBAN Mohammad Saleh of Iran by 147-148 score while Mohammad Sohel Rana lost to NGUYEN Van Day of Vietnam by 145-146 score in the round of sixteen in the same event.

In the compound women's singles elimination round, Shamoly Roy lost to OH Yoohyun of Korea by 138-149 score in the pre quarterfinal while Bonna Akter lost to SO Chaewon of Korea by 141-147 score in the round of sixteen.

Others

Ruman Sana / Diya Siddique

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

2h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

7h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

7h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records