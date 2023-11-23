Samuels banned from cricket for six years

Sports

AFP
23 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:42 pm

Related News

Samuels banned from cricket for six years

Samuels, 42, retired from internationals in 2020 but the charges relate to his participation in a T10 league in the United Arab Emirates. He has since retired from all cricket.

AFP
23 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:42 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former West Indies star Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years for breaching an anti-corruption code, the sport's world body said Thursday.

Samuels, 42, retired from internationals in 2020 but the charges relate to his participation in a T10 league in the United Arab Emirates. He has since retired from all cricket.

Samuels was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code by an independent tribunal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of the charges was that he failed to disclose "the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit" that "could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute" said an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement.

Samuels, a top-order batsman who played a key role in the West Indies' two T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016, played 71 Tests, 207 one-day internationals and 67 Twenty20s for the West Indies between 2000 and 2018.

"Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes," said Alex Marshall, the ICC's general manager.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed.

"The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

Cricket

Marlon Samuels / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

5h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

5h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

22h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

1h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

16h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

18h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

17h | TBS Economy