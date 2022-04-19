Samiur Rahman, part of Bangladesh's debut ODI, breathes his last

Former Bangladesh national cricket team pacer and BCB's match referee Samiur Rahman breathed his last at the age of 68 on Tuesday morning. His son Riazur Rahman Rohan confirmed the news of the former cricketer who was part of the Bangladesh team in their first-ever ODI.

Samiur had been suffering from different health complications since 2020. He was diagnosed with diabetes long ago. He had been confined to bed for the last two years. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour that spread rapidly.

He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year and also two brain strokes.

Samiur was a renowned cricketer in the 70s and 80s. With impeccable line and length, the outswinger was his prime weapon. He played two ODIs for Bangladesh but didn't get any wicket.

He played domestic cricket for around 20 years for teams like Abahani, Mohammedan, Azad Boys, and Brothers Union.

After retiring, he officiated matches in domestic cricket as an umpire. Later, he became a match referee of the BCB.