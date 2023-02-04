Same old problems for new-look Chelsea in draw with Fulham

Sports

Reuters
04 February, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 03:35 pm

Related News

Same old problems for new-look Chelsea in draw with Fulham

Argentina's World Cup winner Fernandez, bought this week for a British record of almost 107 million pounds from Benfica, flashed a shot just wide in the 72nd minute after an imperious first-half display of tackling and passing.

Reuters
04 February, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez shone on his debut and some other new faces hinted at their potential but, after a 300 million pounds ($361.53 million) January spending spree, the same problems weighed on the Blues in their 0-0 draw with Fulham on Friday.

With only 22 goals scored in 21 Premier League games so far this season, coach Graham Potter has yet to find a way to turn the wealth of talent in his huge squad into a winning machine.

Argentina's World Cup winner Fernandez, bought this week for a British record of almost 107 million pounds from Benfica, flashed a shot just wide in the 72nd minute after an imperious first-half display of tackling and passing.

Fellow debutant David Datro Fofana, on as a substitute after the forward's transfer from Molde of Norway, had a shot cleared almost off the line seven minutes later.

Noni Madueke, an England youth international who also came off the bench for his first appearance for Chelsea since signing from PSV Eindhoven, showed some pace and drive.

But for all the buzz created by the string of signings by the club's new American owners in the mid-season transfer window, there was familiar frustration for the home fans as Chelsea struggled to break down their organised visitors.

"We didn't do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do," Potter - who is under pressure to reverse Chelsea's slide to the middle of the league table - told reporters.

"That bit of connection, that bit of fluidity, that bit of understanding that you need, we lacked a little bit."

'GEL THE TEAM'
Potter said it was understandable that his side, with wing back Reece James returning from injury alongside the new faces, were not firing on all cylinders.

But he said he was confident they could yet finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season. Chelsea are currently nine points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.

"What we need to do now is gel the team. That is the challenge," Potter said.

Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk, another expensive January signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, failed to find the space he enjoyed on his debut as a substitute against Liverpool two weeks ago and was replaced by Madueke at halftime.

Potter said the winger had been suffering from a cold.

Fulham boss Marco Silva praised his team, who beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage in January.

"From the first minute the players understood really well the plan and they executed really well," Silva said.

Rather than worry about Chelsea's new-look squad, he said Fulham made sure they maintained the form that has propelled them to sixth in the table.

"Our focus to be honest is on ourselves ... and what we can do as a team," the Portuguese coach said. "Our organisation was really good and ... we deserved the result."

Football

Enzo Fernandez / chelsea / Graham Potter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

6h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

30m | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

7h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

2h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

3h | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL