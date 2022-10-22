Sam Curran first England bowler to bag a T20I fifer

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 06:51 pm

Sam Curran first England bowler to bag a T20I fifer

Sam Curran became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format as Afghanistan were all out for 112 in 19.4 overs in their first T20 World Cup game in Perth.

Photo: ICC

Ibrahim Zadran was Curran's first victim whom he dismissed in the 12th over. The next four wickets came in the 18th and 20th over.

Ben Stokes was as safe as houses and Sam Curran removed Azmatullah Omarzai in the 18th over. Rashid Khan was out for a golden duck and that was two in two for Curran.

Sam Curran, who missed out on taking a hat-trick, picked up two wickets in the final over. Curran removed Usman Ghani on the second ball of the final over. 

The England pacer then handed Fazalhaq Farooqi a duck to register his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. 

