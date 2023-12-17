Salt ton, Brook last-over brilliance hand England thrilling T20I win over West Indies

Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred and a scarcely believable last-over assault from Harry Brook sealed England's victory in the third T20I against the West Indies in St. George's.

Salt smashed 109* off 56 with the help of nine sixes and four fours. Brook (31* off 7) slammed three sixes and a four in the final over bowled by Andre Russell and helped England achieve the required volume of 21 runs in the final over.

Captain Jos Buttler scored 51 off 34 and Liam Livingstone hit 30 off 18 deliveries.

England were off to a superb start with the ball, reducing the West Indies to 8-2 in the second over. But substantial contributions from their number three to six and a terrific cameo from Jason Holder took them to 222-6 after 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, pummeling six sixes and as many fours in his 45-ball-82. Skipper Rovman Powell blasted 39 off 21 balls. Holder (18* off 5) smashed two sixes and a four towards the back end.

In reply, England had wickets in hand but were somehow behind the asking rate. They required 83 off the last five overs and an England win seemed difficult at that point. But some exceptional hitting from Brook, Liam Livingstone and Salt meant England chased it down successfully.