Salt replaces Roy at KKR for IPL 2024

Hindustan Times
10 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 06:49 pm

England's Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. KKR have named Roy's replacement for the new season.

Photo: AFP
Two weeks before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) revealed their replacement pick for England batter Jason Roy on Sunday. 

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise has confirmed that Roy pulled out of the IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons.

Roy was roped in by Knight Riders for IPL 2023 after skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were ruled out of the previous edition.

The England opener was signed by KKR at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. In a media advisory shared by the IPL about KKR's squad for the 2024 season, it was learned that Phil Salt will replace Roy for the upcoming season.

Salt went unsold at the IPL 2024 auction after representing Delhi Capitals (DC) last season. IPL 2024 will be Salt's second season. The England batter has joined KKR at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore. 

The England wicket-keeper batter smashed two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. Salt also fired a 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad, which is also the joint-fastest for England.

