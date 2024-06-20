Salt assault helps England roll over West Indies in their Super Eight opener

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:55 am

Salt assault helps England roll over West Indies in their Super Eight opener

Phil Salt blasted a brutal 47-ball-87 not out to help England kick-start their T20 World Cup Super Eight campaign with a resounding eight-wicket victory against hosts West Indies in St Lucia's Gros Islet.

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:55 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Phil Salt blasted a brutal 47-ball-87 not out to help England kick-start their T20 World Cup Super Eight campaign with a resounding eight-wicket victory against hosts West Indies in St Lucia's Gros Islet. 

More to follow..

