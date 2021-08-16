Salma creates history, becomes the first-ever female referee in Bangladesh Premier League football

It must be a historic day for Bangladesh football. A female referee was in charge of the highest level men's tournament. This is the first-ever incident in Bangladesh football.

Arambagh Krira Sangha and Uttar Baridhara Club met in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at the Kamalapur Shaheed Sepahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium. Salma Akhter was the assistant referee in this match.

It has been confirmed that she is the first female referee in the highest level of football in Bangladesh.

The matter has been confirmed by Nesar Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Referees Deputy Committee.

"It has never happened before," he told The Business Standard.

"Today is the first time that a female referee has officiated in the Bangladesh Premier League."

The decision of the refereeing deputy committee was to include Fifa assistant referee Salma in the elite panel. Fifa has requested Salma's match management video. The video will be sent to Fifa.

"She is a Fifa assistant referee," said Nesar Ibrahim.

"We have sent Salma's name for inclusion in the elite panel. Fifa has asked for a video of his match management. Since the girls do not have any matches right now, Salma performed her duties here. This video will be sent to Fifa. In addition, she is capable enough to perform in this stage of the match. She did very well today."

Salma is thrilled to be able to do the job successfully in men's football.

"I am just happy to be here," she told The Business Standard (TBS).

"I wasn't so optimistic that I would get the chance. It felt great as I was given the opportunity. The match was good, I am also satisfied that I was able to do the job well."

Salma has been managing football matches for a long time. However, she never had a chance to manage the match at such a stage. Passing the Fifa Assistant Referee Examination opened the door for her to become a referee at the highest level.

Salma, a fighter in the battle of life, is taking the thrill of the football field as well as continuing her education. She is studying at Eden Women's College. Besides, she was dreaming of becoming a Fifa referee which has also been fulfilled. Salma passed the Fifa assistant referee test last year.