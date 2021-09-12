Salisbury and Krawczyk reunited to claim US Open mixed doubles

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk reunited to cap brilliant Grand Slam campaigns on Saturday beating Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 to lift the US Open mixed doubles title.

Krawczyk bagged her third consecutive Grand Slam mixed doubles title, having triumphed at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Salisbury was also competing in his third straight mixed doubles Grand Slam final but was on the losing side at Wimbledon, where Krawczyk partnered with Neal Skupski.

For Salisbury the win completed a US Open doubles double having also won the men's championship on Friday with Rajeev Ram.

The 29-year-old Salisbury becomes the first player to sweep US Open men's and mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2010.

Krawczyk and Salisbury broke open a tight contest with a break to go up 6-5 before holding serve to take the set.

The duo carried that momentum into the second with an early break to move ahead 2-0 and would break Olmos and Arevalo again to go up 5-2 before serving out the match.