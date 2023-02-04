Salahuddin questions 'common sense' of local cricketers

Comilla Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin has questioned the ability and "common sense" of the local players at the BPL. The high-profile coach has also criticised the local coaches.

Comilla made a 157-run chase difficult earlier today against Chattogram Challengers and Salahuddin was critical of the players in the post-match press conference.

"I want just a little common sense from the local players," said Salahuddin. "I don't know if they have any common sense. If you've played 15 years of domestic cricket in Mirpur, you should know very well how to play here."

"I don't know if they think about their game. If you compare our openers or all-rounders with [Mohammad] Rizwan, you'll see they might have limitations. And sometimes you'd see they have more shots. But when they are on the field, you won't see the results."

"I think their cricket sense is very low. It's a basic thing to know which bowlers to take on here. If you don't have the idea after so much domestic cricket, God knows when they will learn."

Salahuddin reckons it has a lot to do with the incompetence of the local coaches.

"The players here are very much coach-dependent. But it's you who have to play. If we could have them grow independently, there would be no problem. It's sometimes unfair to blame the players only. After a certain age, the brain doesn't work. If we can change the coaching method, things might change a bit."