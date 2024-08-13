Salahuddin declares he will not resign and will seek re-election

Kazi Salahuddin has firmly rejected calls for his resignation and confirmed his intention to seek re-election as President of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for a fifth term. The election is scheduled for October 26.

The recent political upheaval, including the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, has intensified demands for Salahuddin's resignation. The 'Bangladesh Football Ultras,' a prominent football fans' organization, have been vocal in their calls for his departure. The group has staged protests in front of the BFF office and issued an ultimatum for his resignation.

Despite these pressures, Salahuddin, who has held the BFF presidency since 2008, remains steadfast. He emphasized, "I will not resign. I will run in the election. Running for election is my democratic right. How can you deprive me of that?"

Salahuddin criticized the threats from the Ultras, stating, "Yes, if the interim government had asked, I might have considered it. But it's unacceptable for some youngsters to threaten me. They (Bangladesh Football Ultras) have said that wherever they find me, they will attack. They can't say that."

He also questioned the contributions of the Football Ultras, asking, "Who are they? What have they contributed to football? What have they done for football? They can ask for an election, and I have already arranged one. My committee's term ends on October 3. I wanted to hold the election on September 15, but my board moved it to October 26. Instead of waiting for the election, they are threatening me. What kind of behavior is this? What kind of country have we come to?"

Salahuddin further explained, "I haven't done anything wrong, so why should I step down? The proper way to step down is through an election. If I lose, I will leave. Why are they issuing threats instead of waiting for the election? I am not afraid. If necessary, I will ask the interim government for protection. As a citizen, I have that right."

He also addressed the issue of democratic governance within the BFF, warning that any undemocratic actions would lead to sanctions. Salahuddin noted, "The AFC asked me if I needed any assistance. I said, I don't need anything. Everything is fine. I can't jeopardize the country with sanctions by reporting these threats."

Reflecting on his past, Salahuddin acknowledged his previous connections with the Awami League government, stating, "Yes, I had a good relationship with the last government. But did I ever want to be a minister or an MP? No, I didn't. I was offered the position of mayor of Dhaka, but I didn't take it. I wanted to focus on football and do so in a systematic way. When I first ran for election in 2008, I went against the Awami League. Badal, Salam, and Nabil were not on my panel. I have won every election since then."

He also reminded critics of his role as the president of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), stating, "They are saying that if I don't resign now, I must pledge not to run in the election. But that's coercion. You can't force someone to promise not to run in an election."