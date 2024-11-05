Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Bangladesh's national cricket team has appointed one of its most respected domestic coaches, Mohammad Salahuddin, as assistant coach.

Salahuddin's inclusion in the coaching panel had been a long-standing request from players and fans alike, given his widely acknowledged expertise in shaping top-tier cricket talent.

Following recent changes in the country and a shift in the board's leadership, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now brought Salahuddin into the national setup.

Salahuddin, aged 50, has earned a reputation as a go-to coach for top Bangladeshi players, including stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, for his skill-focused training approach.

His tenure as assistant coach is set to run until 15 March 2025, aligning with the Champions Trophy schedule.

In a press release issued on 5 November, the BCB announced, "The BCB has appointed Mohammad Salahuddin as senior assistant coach of the national team until 15 March 2025. Salahuddin, with over two decades in coaching, previously served as assistant coach and fielding coach for the national side from 2006 to 2010."

The announcement also noted that from 2010 to 2011, Salahuddin served as a specialist coach at the BCB's National Cricket Academy. His international experience includes a tenure as head coach of Singapore, where he led the team to promotion in the ICC World Cup League's Division Four.

Having completed Level Three coaching certifications from both the ACC and Cricket Australia, Salahuddin is one of Bangladesh's most successful coaches. He has guided teams to multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) titles and also secured trophies in the Dhaka Premier League.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed highlighted the symbolic value of Salahuddin's appointment for other local coaches, calling it a positive step toward recognising homegrown coaching talent. "When I took on the role of BCB president, I promised to give opportunities to our most capable individuals at the highest levels. Salahuddin's experience, knowledge, and expertise make him an ideal fit for this role. I believe this move paves the way for more Bangladeshi coaches to be integrated into the system," Faruque said.