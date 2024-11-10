Salah strikes again as Liverpool capitalize on City defeat to extend lead

Sports

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 04:10 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:11 am

Related News

Salah strikes again as Liverpool capitalize on City defeat to extend lead

The result, while not their most polished performance under Arne Slot, moved Liverpool to 28 points, a tally they’ve only bettered once in the past 34 seasons.

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 04:10 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:11 am
Salah strikes again as Liverpool capitalize on City defeat to extend lead

Liverpool secured a vital 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on 9 November, taking advantage of Manchester City's earlier defeat to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

The result, while not their most polished performance under Arne Slot, moved Liverpool to 28 points, a tally they've only bettered once in the past 34 seasons.

The game was largely shaped by Darwin Núñez, whose goal in the 20th minute came after he pounced on a loose ball to fire past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez. Despite this, the Uruguayan had his usual mixed performance—missing a header early in the second half that would have sealed the game and skying a chance during a breakaway.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, it was a well-executed counter-attack that delivered the second goal, harking back to the Klopp era. After Villa's corner, Virgil van Dijk broke free and delivered a pass into an empty Villa half for Mohamed Salah to chase. Although Salah was fouled by Leon Bailey, the referee waved away the penalty claims. Núñez, alert to the loose ball, tucked it away into the empty net.

Salah would later add his eighth goal in 10 appearances against Villa, taking advantage of a rebound after Diego Carlos' header struck him. Aston Villa, however, had their moments. Just minutes after the second goal, Liverpool were forced to scramble defensively, with Caoimhin Kelleher saving a header from Amadou Onana and Ryan Gravenberch clearing a shot from Ollie Watkins. A few minutes later, Lucas Digne volleyed wide from close range, while Villa's penalty appeals were waved off by VAR.

Liverpool's afternoon was marred by Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury, which could affect both Liverpool and England ahead of international duties. Yet, Liverpool remained dominant in possession, with Villa's counter-attacks failing to find the net. Villa manager Unai Emery, under mounting pressure, saw his side lose their fourth consecutive match.

In the final stages, the visitors increased their pressure, but it was the hosts who remained clinical when needed. Despite occasional wastefulness from Núñez, Liverpool clinched a crucial three points that extended their lead at the top, leaving Villa languishing in defeat.

Football

Mo Salah / Liverpool FC / Aston Villa / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

8h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

17h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

6h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

7h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

8h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

8h | Videos