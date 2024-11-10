Salah strikes again as Liverpool capitalise on City defeat to extend lead

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 04:10 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 05:39 pm

The result, while not their most polished performance under Arne Slot, moved Liverpool to 28 points, a tally they’ve only bettered once in the past 34 seasons.

Salah strikes again as Liverpool capitalise on City defeat to extend lead

Liverpool secured a vital 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on 9 November, taking advantage of Manchester City's earlier defeat to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

The result, while not their most polished performance under Arne Slot, moved Liverpool to 28 points, a tally they've only bettered once in the past 34 seasons.

The game was largely shaped by Darwin Núñez, whose goal in the 20th minute came after he pounced on a loose ball to fire past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez. Despite this, the Uruguayan had his usual mixed performance—missing a header early in the second half that would have sealed the game and skying a chance during a breakaway.

However, it was a well-executed counter-attack that delivered the second goal, harking back to the Klopp era. After Villa's corner, Virgil van Dijk broke free and delivered a pass into an empty Villa half for Mohamed Salah to chase. Although Salah was fouled by Leon Bailey, the referee waved away the penalty claims. Núñez, alert to the loose ball, tucked it away into the empty net.

Salah would later add his eighth goal in 10 appearances against Villa, taking advantage of a rebound after Diego Carlos' header struck him. Aston Villa, however, had their moments. Just minutes after the second goal, Liverpool were forced to scramble defensively, with Caoimhin Kelleher saving a header from Amadou Onana and Ryan Gravenberch clearing a shot from Ollie Watkins. A few minutes later, Lucas Digne volleyed wide from close range, while Villa's penalty appeals were waved off by VAR.

Liverpool's afternoon was marred by Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury, which could affect both Liverpool and England ahead of international duties. Yet, Liverpool remained dominant in possession, with Villa's counter-attacks failing to find the net. Villa manager Unai Emery, under mounting pressure, saw his side lose their fourth consecutive match.

In the final stages, the visitors increased their pressure, but it was the hosts who remained clinical when needed. Despite occasional wastefulness from Núñez, Liverpool clinched a crucial three points that extended their lead at the top, leaving Villa languishing in defeat.

Mo Salah / Liverpool FC / Aston Villa / Premier League

