Salah offered more than Ronaldo's salary by Saudi Arabian club

Hindustan Times
25 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 12:22 pm

Salah offered more than Ronaldo's salary by Saudi Arabian club

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been offered a David Beckham-like transfer move from a Saudi club, which could see him earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabian football is currently on the rise, and it has received another boost with Al Ittihad reportedly trying to bring in a Premier League star. 

According to goal.com, the Saudi Pro League have sensationally offered Liverpool star Mohamed Salah a bombshell three-year contract worth 65 million pounds per year.

Income in Saudi Arabia is untaxed, so Salah will receive a weekly wage of 1.25 million pounds and with bonuses and sponsorships included, he will earn more than Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo currently. The deal is also very similar to David Beckham's mega-move to MLS team LA Galaxy. When Beckham departed Real Madrid for LA Galaxy, he was also offered a chance to set up his own MLS team in the future, and he has done so with Inter Miami. Miami recently signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

According to Sun Sport, Al Ittihad are desperate to purchase Salah, with the Saudi Pro League transfer window running until September 20. He will be provided with a private jet or unlimited plane tickets for his family. He will also be provided an offer to become an ambassador for tourism and investments in Saudi Arabia. He will also be given the possibility of having shares of a team in the future.

Salah signed a three-year contract at Anfield last year and Liverpool are adamant to keep hold of him. He is also the club's highest paid player in history, earning around 400,000 pounds per week. There have also been rumours of his relationship getting sour with manager Jurgen Klopp. He was left visibly annoyed when the German substituted him in his side's opening Premier League 1-1 draw vs Chelsea in the 77th-minute.

When he was substituted, Salah could be seen peeling the tape around his wrists and throwing it to the group, visibly in anger. Reacting to the incident, Klopp said, "I didn't have a conversation yet with him. I did not know that if he could have scored in that game it would have been an all-time record or whatever. I understand his disappointment, but I'm the manager of the whole team. In that moment we needed fresh legs, (the substitution) made sense for us. It was super intense for everybody. That's all I can say about it, his reaction was absolutely okay."

